Water stress in Morgan Bay, Chintsa

Two more Eastern Cape coastal towns face water shortages this festive season due to an influx of holidaymakers.
The Amathole district municipality (ADM) announced this week it might be forced to provide water tanks in Morgan Bay and Chintsa due to lack of capacity to handle the influx.
The Daily Dispatch reported earlier this week that the Sarah Baartman district issued notices of possible water cuts on the Sunshine Coast, which might affect Port Alfred, other towns, and Port Elizabeth.
In Mnquma, which falls within the ADM, the situation is even worse. The district municipality had to transport 120 more tanks, each holding 55 000l, there to help residents deal with possible water shortages.
Both Mnquma and Mbhashe have been hardest hit due to low levels in key storage facilities such as Xhilinxa Dam and Gcuwa Dam.
The ADM announced it would provide two specialised trucks equipped to draw, filter and distribute water to homes for immediate use.
The municipality will send two more trucks to Mbhashe municipality.
ADM spokesman Siyabulela Makunga said the season had put a heavy strain on an already challenged water supply, and had prompted the municipality to come up with remedial plans.
“Our council approved a festive season plan, which aims at strengthening our capacity while heightening service delivery. As part of the newly launched Operation Maliphale service delivery initiative, we have established different platforms where we can get water updates.”
Other areas affected by water shortages include Cathcart in Amahlathi municipality and Raymond Mhlaba municipality, which includes Alice and Fort Beaufort, where the district committed to when needed.
The worst-hit area in Raymond Mhlaba is Alice, because of constant power outages at Gaga and Tyume dams, the town’s main sources of water.
Makunga said the municipality had started a WhatsApp group that includes mayors, water engineers and Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane.
The ADM needed the public to assist. “It must be emphasised this plan will not succeed if our communities do not use water sparingly … it is our collective responsibility to save water and save lives,” said Makunga. — deliver water