Water stress in Morgan Bay, Chintsa

Two more Eastern Cape coastal towns face water shortages this festive season due to an influx of holidaymakers.

The Amathole district municipality (ADM) announced this week it might be forced to provide water tanks in Morgan Bay and Chintsa due to lack of capacity to handle the influx.

The Daily Dispatch reported earlier this week that the Sarah Baartman district issued notices of possible water cuts on the Sunshine Coast, which might affect Port Alfred, other towns, and Port Elizabeth.

In Mnquma, which falls within the ADM, the situation is even worse. The district municipality had to transport 120 more tanks, each holding 55 000l, there to help residents deal with possible water shortages.

Both Mnquma and Mbhashe have been hardest hit due to low levels in key storage facilities such as Xhilinxa Dam and Gcuwa Dam.

The ADM announced it would provide two specialised trucks equipped to draw, filter and distribute water to homes for immediate use.