Singer George Michael dies at 53

British singer George Michael, who sold more than 100 million albums in his career, has died aged 53

British pop star George Michael, who rose to fame with the band Wham! and sold more than 100 million albums in his career, has died aged 53, his publicist said.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” the publicist said in a statement.

Thames Valley Police said the ambulance service had attended a property in Goring in Oxfordshire, where the singer lived, at 1342 GMT on Sunday and a 53-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene.

“At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious. A post-mortem will be undertaken in due course,” the police said.

Billboard magazine quoted Michael’s manager Michael Lippman as saying the singer had died of heart failure.

Singer Elton John published a picture of himself with Michael on his Instagram account.

“I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist,” the British star wrote.

Madonna posted a video of herself presenting Michael with an award and wrote: “Farewell my Friend! Another Great Artist leaves us.”