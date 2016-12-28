Hattech Holdings has distanced itself from a racist Facebook comment made by its former CEO Pieter Hattingh this week.

Hattingh resigned from his position at the company on Tuesday and apologised for using the k-word to comment on a Facebook post relating to a farm attack.

He had used the k-word in an apparent emotional outburst and told News24 (‘I’m an idiot’, says ex-CEO about his racist rant on Facebook) that he is an “idiot” and is remorseful over his utterance.

Hattingh’s Facebook account has since been deleted.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page‚ Hattech Holdings said it did not share its former CEO’s views.

“An internal HR investigation is ongoing‚ but effective immediately‚ Pieter Hattingh has resigned as CEO of Hattech Holdings and will no longer be affiliated with the company as of today.

“Although his comment was made in a state of emotional anger‚ it does not‚ and never will‚ excuse the blatant racism that we all strive to eliminate in a country we all love and cherish for its equality and freedoms it gives to us.

“Please know that his comments and views are NOT shared by us as a company and does not reflect our views in any way or form — we will NEVER condone‚ or accept any such divisive racist discourse.

“We sincerely apologise for all the harm and offence this has caused‚” it said.

Attempts to reach Hattech Holdings by telephone on Wednesday morning were unsuccessful.

South Africans are increasingly being taken to task over hurtful or racist comments made on social media.

Here are some of the cases which have been brought before the Equality Court and the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC):

Velaphi Khumalo’s response to Penny Sparrow calling black people “monkeys”

In response to Sparrow’s racist comments‚ made earlier this year‚ Khumalo said he would “clean” the country of all white people. Khumalo was suspended from his job and subjected to a disciplinary hearing where he was charged with misconduct.

He pleaded guilty and committed himself to corrective measures‚ which included counselling.

Vicki Momberg’s racist rant in Johannesburg

This matter arose after eNCA released a video of an upset and angry Momberg‚ clutching a phone and shouting‚

“One k***** is bad enough. This happens all the time‚ all the time. The k***** here in Joburg are terrible. I’m so sick of it.”

She was speaking after a smash-and-grab in Johannesburg.

The police officer involved in that incident lodged a complaint with the SAHRC. The SAHRC lodged a case with the Equality Court in Johannesburg over Momberg’s racist rant.

High court judge on a race row

Pretoria High Court Judge Mabel Jansen allegedly said‚ in a private conversation on Facebook‚ that “murder is also not a biggy” for black men and “gang rapes of baby‚ daughter‚ and mother [were] a pleasurable pass time [sic]”.

It was reported that a year previously she said the rape was part of black culture.

The Judicial Service Commission later placed her on special leave‚ and Jansen claimed to be in fear of her life. – TMG Digital