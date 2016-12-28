Cops shoot passenger by mistake

A case of attempted murder has been opened against King William’s Town-based police officers who allegedly shot and injured a passenger travelling in a vehicle they suspected of being involved in a crime.

The shooting happened last Thursday afternoon near Breidbach.

A white VW Polo Vivo, with four passengers was shot at by armed officers. But on investigation, the officers realised they had shot at the wrong vehicle, as the suspected vehicle drove past the crime scene undetected.

The Independent Police Investigation Directorate (Ipid) spokesman, Moses Dlamini confirmed they were investigating a case of a shooting on the N2 in King William’s Town, and that no one had been arrested.

