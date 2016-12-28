Correctional Services top brass admitted on Tuesday that a failure to search prisoners could have led to a bloody riot at St Albans Prison in which three inmates died and more than 30 people were injured‚ including 13 prison officers.

It has also been established that the prison’s most notorious offenders were behind Monday’s fatal clash‚ when inmates turned on warders with home-made weapons.

A probe has been launched into whether it was an elaborate escape plot. The Department of Correctional Services has also said staff shortages and overcrowding were some of the contributing factors in the deadly violence‚ which was over in less than an hour.

Some of the injured officials were already back on duty on Tuesday‚ but the maximum security B section was still on lockdown.

– TMG Digital/The Herald