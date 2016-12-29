The spokesperson of the Higher Education Transformation Network has warned of the “trend of women who woo men in and around the suburbs of Pretoria” with the intention of stealing from them.

Hendrick Makaneta issued this caution on Wednesday after he “was robbed by two unknown women from Atteridgeville‚ west of Pretoria…when he stopped at a shisanyama in Atteridgeville where he met two women at a pub in Atteridgeville”.

Makaneta said the pair asked him “to drop them off at a flat in Wespark”‚ but when they got there‚ “they indicated that they could not find keys to their apartment and requested that they sleep over at Makaneta’s place for a night”.

Makaneta said he felt “felt sorry for them and accommodated them at his house for a night by offering them a spare bedroom”.

They then drugged him “by pouring an unknown white substance” in his drink‚ “locked him up in the house and left with his laptop‚ cellphone and cash”.

He said a case has been opened at Lyttelton police station.

Makaneta said: “There is a trend of women who woo men in and around the suburbs of Pretoria. These women pour substances into their victims’ drinks who then fall asleep and get robbed.”

He said “another guy almost lost his BMW after he came home from a pub with two ladies who also drugged him and made way with his cellphone‚ cash and the car”.

“Luckily‚ they were spotted by suspicious security and were apprehended‚” he said.

“We urge motorists and visitors‚ especially males to be vigilant during this festive period especially as they visit pubs in and around Pretoria.” – TMG Digital