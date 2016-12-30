Joshua Clegg‚ one of the top performers who matriculated at St David’s Marist Inanda‚ described 2016 as a tough year‚ but said regular naps helped him through.

Clegg‚ 18‚ of Sandton in Johannesburg‚ achieved eight distinctions in the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matric examinations. He spoke to TMG Digital while on holiday in Amanzimtoti‚ south of Durban.

“It was a quite a tough year because I was very busy. I had to put a lot of work into studying. I played sport almost every day except Sunday. I had to work hard to do homework and study and during holidays I would do my projects‚” he said.

Glegg played first team basketball and second team rugby‚ and was also head boy.

In summer‚ Glegg would be at school at 6am‚ train until 7am‚ change and then start classes. His school day would run until about 2:30pm. Then he would play sport again and get home at about 5pm.

“What helped me was to take naps in the afternoon when I got home. I would be very tired from school and the sport. My naps would be between 20 minutes and one hour. I would wake again‚ start work‚ have dinner and work some more.

“I did not like working till very late at night because I would get too tired and struggle to remember stuff that well. I slept at 10pm and woke up between 4.30am and 5am. I would then study before going to school.”

Glegg admitted that he had very little social life in Grade 12.

“I used to go out on weekends and it was not really that often. I only saw my girlfriend once a week. We just chat on WhatsApp. She was fine with my unavailability because she also works hard.”

But it took more than just hard work for him to excel. He received strong support from his family.

“My family supported me a lot. My brother did a lot of my chores and my parents helped me where they could.”

Glegg wants to study electro-mechanic engineering at the University of Cape Town.

“It is mostly mechanical engineering with a small degree of electrical engineering and there is a little bit of programming involved. I want to work as an engineer in the motor industry‚” he said.

The IEB declared itself “proud of the achievements of the Class of 2016” after its candidates achieved a pass rate of 98.67% — marginally up on last year’s 98.3%.

All IEB matriculants can check their exam results live at matric.sowetanlive.co.za. — TMG Digital