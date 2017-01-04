Parents are spending more than three times the annual fee of a university student for a senior year at some of South Africa’s most prestigious private school schools.

Here is a list‚ based on fees sourced from school websites‚ of some of the most expensive schools in the country for the year 2017.

1. Hilton College in Howick‚ KZN — R253 660 (R219 500 in 2016)

This fee covers tuition‚ food and board‚ games‚ minor medical attention‚ the use of the sanatorium‚ library and laundry.

2. St Andrews College in Grahamstown — R235 335 (was R199 140 in 2016)

Grades 8 — 12: Boarding pupil: R235‚335‚ Day pupil: R105‚195

Grade 7: Boarding pupil: 168 315‚ Day pupil: R87‚645

Grade 6: Boarding pupil: R159 165‚ Da ypupil: R78‚495

Grade 5: Boarding pupil: R147 930‚ Day pupil: R67‚260

Grade 4: Boarding pupil: R136 125‚ Day pupil: R56‚925

Grades 1 — 3: Boarding pupil R122 325‚ Day Pupils: R45 255

Grades 000 — R: Day Pupils: 27 390

3. Michaelhouse in Balgowan‚ in the KZN Midlands

– R221 950 (was R208 320 in 2016)

Extra fees include:

Acceptance fee: R27 750 RSA residence‚ non-residence: R110 975

Registration fee: R750

Voluntary Development Levy: R4 100

Additional charges levied:

Personal accident and disability insurance policy

School fees remission scheme

Stationery and textbooks and personal purchases

Fees and levies are invoiced in ten equal instalments commencing December to September. Debit orders are a prerequisite.

4. Roedean School for Girls in Parktown‚ Johannesburg

– R249 661 boarding pupil (was R196 539 in 2016)

– R138 845 for day pupil (was R107 670 in 2016)

5. Kearsney College in Outer West Durban

– R211 500 (Boarding pupil — Grade 10‚11 and 12)

– R199 000 (Boarding pupil — Grade 8 and 9) and

– R145 500 for (Day pupil — Grade 10‚11 and 12)

– R133 000 (Day pupil — Grade 8 and 9)

6. St Johns College for boys in Houghton‚ Johannesburg

– R237 395 boarding pupil including lunch (was R194 231 in 2016)

– R134 963 for a day pupil (was R115 067 in 2016).

7. St Andrew’s School for Girls in Senderwood

– R209 315 (Boarding pupil — Grade 10‚ 11 and 12) (was R189 830 in 2016) and

R108 275 (Day pupil — Grade 8 and 9 (was R102 400 in 2016).

8. St Martins school in Rosettenville‚ Johannesburg

– R217 330 (Boarding pupil — Grade 10‚ 11 and 12) and 131 200 (Day pupil — Grade 10‚ 11 and 12)

– R181 630 (Boarding pupil — Grade 4‚ 5‚ 6 and 7) and R131 200 (Day pupil — Grade 4‚ 5‚ 6 and 7)

9. Bishops‚ a private boys school in Rondebosch‚ Cape Town

– R219 510 boarding pupil (was R184 120 in 2016)

10. St Stithians in Sandton‚ Johannesburg

– R181 693 (Boarding pupil) and R104 770 for a day pupil.– TMG Digital/SowetanLIVE