BCM issues 7 300 fines on roads

The Buffalo City Metro (BCM) caught more than 7300 speedsters during the festive season.

More than 100 motorists were also arrested in the area for driving under the influence of alcohol.

This was revealed by BCM’s head of traffic, Quinton Chetty, in a recent press briefing.

The metro also revealed that out of the 7303 fines issued, one was for speeding at 163km/h.

In addition, more than 100 unroadworthy vehicles were removed from the roads by traffic officials.

The metro took the “no-nonsense” stance at the beginning of December in a campaign to bring down the annual festive season road death toll as thousands flocked to East London for holidays and music festivals.

Chetty said motorists still failed to adhere to the rules of the road despite prior awareness campaigns across the metro ahead of the festive season.

“We handed out pamphlets at shopping malls, advising motorists about road safety issues, but we still managed to get 119 drunk drivers arrested since the beginning of the festive season.

“[A total] 7303 people will be getting fines for going over the speed limits, with 163km/h being the highest speed recorded.”

He said 107 cars were pulled off the roads for being unroadworthy.

Health and safety portfolio head Amanda Mnyute said the number of drunk drivers caught in BCM had increased over the festive season compared to previous years.

Speaking at the media briefing, Mnyute said over-consumption of alcohol, especially among younger people between 15 and 30 years old, had become a serious concern.

“This has led to road fatalities, stabbings and robberies.

“For future purposes we believe that we should have more awareness campaigns that speak directly to road safety and drinking and driving,” Mnyute said.

Joint operations between the metro and South African Police Services were drawn up to control the estimated 80000 holiday makers who descended on the city ahead of the New Year’s Day celebrations.

Metro officials said poor sanitation and signage were both still problematic as revellers made fires, urinated and drank alcohol in restricted areas.