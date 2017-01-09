Garage robbery suspects arrested after high-speed chase

Two men wanted in connection with the robbery at Vincent Caltex and Abbotsford Sasol garages were arrested on the N2 road near Komga after a high–speed chase and shoot out with police yesterday afternoon.

They will face charges including business robbery, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms.

East London police spokeswoman Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala said no one was injured during the shootout. The drama unfolded at 4pm when the suspects were spotted on the N2 traveling towards Butterworth.

Mqala said an investigation by East London detectives, members of the East London and Mdantsane Flying Squads led to the breakthrough arrests.

Mqala said police were adamant the suspects in custody were those involved in recent garage robberies.

The Caltex garage in Vincent was robbed on Monday by a gunman who fled with R1000. The suspect also shot an armed response guard in the face.

The Sasol garage in Abbotsford was robbed on Thursday by two gunmen who fled with R3000.

The suspects also wounded a security guard by shooting him in the leg.

Mqala said police received an anonymous tip-off regarding the whereabouts of the suspects who were traveling on the N2 with a Golf. Shortly after 4pm police spotted the vehicle on the road.

When they realised the police were onto them, the suspects opened fire causing police to fire back.

The vehicle was driven off the road near Komga turn off where the suspects surrendered.

“Two suspects have been arrested and a 9mm Norinco pistol with two magazines and nine live rounds recovered, a VW Golf that was used to commit crime was also recovered,” Mqala said.

Eyewitnesses who spoke to DispatchLive said they saw the men lying face–down on the road with their hands tied behind their

backs.

One traffic lane leading towards Kei bridge was cordoned off for more than 45 minutes as investigators worked on the scene.

Mqala said the suspects will appear in the East London Magistrate Court soon.