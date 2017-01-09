Mthatha seeks ‘mini town’ help

King Sabata Dalindyebo Municipality has decided to rope in an “expert” from Koukamma municipality – a local authority 10 times smaller – to help with its traffic problems.

According to Census 2011 KSD had a population of 451710, while Koukamma municipality in the Sarah Baartman district had one of 40663.

KSD municipal spokesman Sonwabo Mampoza told the Dispatch that authorities in KSD had decided to rope in a person from Koukamma to assist in addressing the problem of Mthatha’s chaotic traffic.

Between August and November last year the municipality collected more than R1-million in fines issued for illegal parking, and in the end resorted to towing away illegally parked vehicles due to the congestion they caused in the CBD.

While unable to elaborate on what prompted the municipality to turn to Koukamma – which has 11000 households compared to Mthatha’s 105240 – Mampoza this week argued that the decision had been sparked by the need to ensure that Mthatha was “accessible to everyone”.

He said the expert would offer support to KSD, assess Mthatha’s infamous traffic problems and advise on the best strategies to combat them.

“It is part of KSD mayor Dumani Zozo’s vision to ensure the image of the town is clean. We are getting an expert on traffic management and this relationship is in line with cooperative governance between the two municipalities.”

The spokesman said the initial agreement was that the expert would work with KSD for a period of three months.

“It’s just to come and give support and assist our traffic management’s endeavours, especially on the parking management side of things, so that we can reduce situations where cars are parked all day in one spot by their owners,” he said.

However, he indicated that illegally parked cars would still be towed away.

“We are aware of the lack of parking spaces in town but that does not allow motorists to do as they please.”

Authorities at Koukamma municipality could not be reached for comment at the time of going to print.

The move comes less than two years after a Tshwane-based company, Park Point, suddenly quit after being appointed by KSD to implement and operate a paid parking system in Mthatha towards the end of 2015.

The company claimed it was collecting way too little revenue as motorists refused to pay for using parking spaces in town.

But Zozo – who succeeded Nonkoliso Ngqongwa as KSD mayor following the local government elections in August last year – has made eradicating traffic congestion in Mthatha one of his priorities.

He revealed upon taking the hot seat that the municipality was exploring several parking systems that could help achieve that. OR Tambo District Chamber of Business chairman Vuyisile Ntlabathi said although he was not against the idea of bringing in an expert to help KSD, local authorities could start by removing trucks parked in front of stores in the city centre, especially in Sprigg Street.

“It contributes to the chaos. Maybe they can also look into addressing the issue of cars that are parked in town all day.”

On the other hand, Mthatha Ratepayers’ and Residents’ Association spokesman Lungelo Mpongwana attributed the problems to poor planning by city bosses. He called for the municipality to revise its by-laws to deal with cars parked in one spot all day.

“Most of those cars are left by teachers who work outside the city. In big cities you can’t occupy one parking spot for more than two hours.” — sikhon@dispatch.co.za