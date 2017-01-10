Season claims lives of 29 initiates

A total of 29 initiates died during the 2016 summer initiation season and nine traditional surgeons and nurses were arrested.

The initiates died from dehydration, sepsis and assault. Despite the high number of deaths, it is still down on the 2015 summer season when 46 initiates lost their lives.

Cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) spokesman Mamnkeli Ngam said although the figure had decreased, government and traditional leaders remained greatly concerned.

“One death is too many. The custom does not kill – it is the ill-treatment of initiates by those who have criminal tendencies that put a dent in the ancient rite.

“Every season we work very hard, doing awareness campaigns, pumping millions of rands into this only to be disappointed by those who do not care,” Ngam said.

The Chris Hani district, which in 2015 recorded 19 deaths, reduced its toll to 12 this summer, but it was the worst culprit. The other regions were: Amathole (4); OR Tambo (4); Alfred Nzo (4); Joe Gqabi (3); Buffalo City Metro (1); and Nelson Mandela Bay Metro (1).

Ngam said they were praying there would be no more deaths as the season came to an end.

“The last batch of initiates graduated this past weekend. They have been reunited with their families and are now preparing to go back to school and to tertiary institutions. But there are those few initiates still in the mountains.”

Ngam said while provincial initiation monitoring teams had returned home before Christmas, local traditional initiation forums continued to monitor the rite.

The province is next week expected to hold a traditional initiation evaluation summit where stakeholders will look for solutions to the challenges that emerged over the course of the season.

Ngam said awareness campaigns will continue in preparation for the 2017 winter season starting with programmes to enforce the Customary Initiation Act, which was enacted in November 2016.

“The act will be in full swing and we have to embark on numerous campaigns to make sure that stakeholders know their roles and responsibilities as enshrined in the act.

“The role of traditional leaders is clearly defined as the role of traditional surgeons and nurses are clearly stated.

“So people will be arrested and charged for failing to do their responsibilities, hence we will be going around teaching people about the new act,” Ngam said. — lulamilef@dispatch.co.za