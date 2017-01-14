BCM boss shaken by SMS threat

Buffalo City Metro’s highest paying job is so sought after that some people have opted to use intimidation to frighten off competition.

The Saturday Dispatch can reveal that acting municipal manager Nceba Ncunyana received a “shocking” text message yesterday morning, giving him five days to quit or face being severely punished.

The message comes days after the metro advertised the municipal manager (MM) position left vacant when the city council put into effect recommendations by a disciplinary committee that former municipal manager, Andile Fani, be fired.

Fani was found guilty of flouting procurement processes in a multi-million housing project. Ncunyana was appointed in an acting capacity as the “accounting officer” – or muncipal manager. “I have been in the local government sphere for 15 years and not once was I ever intimidated in doing my job.” The text message written in Xhosa says as follows: “Hello Mr Ncunyana. I won’t bother and tell you who I am, with due respect, but I want you to resign from your BCM job because you know how you got it. For now we are asking you kindly to resign within five days. I’ve tried to call you but you are not answering my call. If you do not abide, I will effect plan B and that will be painful. I bought this SIM card especially to be able to call you. Thank you Mr Ncunyana”. Just this week rival ANC factions at the Butterworthbased Mnquma Council opted to use force to outclass each other over one faction’s decision to fire municipal manager Sindile Tantsi.