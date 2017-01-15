Historic school faces closure

Historic St Cuthberts Senior Secondary school faces closure, causing distress in Ngcolosi village in Tsolo.
The Anglican missionary school, established in 1865, produced one of South Africa’s greatest writers and academics, Archibald Campbell “AC” Jordan, who wrote the book Ityala LamaWele, which was later turned into a TV series.
The school is now faced with a drop in numbers.
Eastern Cape department of education spokesman Malibongwe Mtima said that while there were no plans at present to close the school, its future was uncertain.
“The Qumbu district office is still consulting with the school for support and to help rescue it from closing down.”
Principal Fundiswa Nokwe said there had been a drastic decline in enrolments since she became principal in 2012.
“Before I became school principal there were about 587 pupils at the school, and upon taking over as principal, the number started decreasing to 480,” she said.
It later fell to 168, which is below the threshhold of 200 pupils in the South African Schools Act for viability.
Nokwe said there were some “unwelcoming remarks” made by community members on her appointment as principal because she was an “outsider” from Qumbu.
“Soon after I became the principal, I received a letter from community members stating I should evacuate the office with immediate effect,” said Nokwe.
Despite the hostility, the school managed to keep up a good matric pass rate of 72.72% in 2015 and 69% last year.
Nokwe said she finally turned to members of the local St Cuthbert’s Anglican parish for help.
Church warden and community member Dean Madala said: “The principal felt the problem was beyond her. She did a presentation and the congregants responded positively.”
Reflecting long-term planning, an early childhood development centre (starting from Grade R) was formed to improve the matric pass rate.
Parent governing body member Lunga Jafta expressed his deep concern.
He agreed that the decline in numbers started in 2012, when Nokwe came into office.
“Most of the people in the community do not favour a principal who is not from our community,” said Jafta.
Former St Cuthberts matriculant Zenande Sicolo said: “A shutdown would be really sad because this school holds a lot of history for us. Our grandparents attended this school. I would like the next generation to attend this school as well.”
Mtima said when enrolment fell below 200, section 33 of the SA Schools Act provided for the merger of schools in close proximity in order to use resources more effectively.
Mtima said: “The procedure is to first approach the school management and school governing body members to provide valid reasons as to why the closure should not happen.” — namhlam@ dispatch.co.za
