Historic school faces closure

Historic St Cuthberts Senior Secondary school faces closure, causing distress in Ngcolosi village in Tsolo.

The Anglican missionary school, established in 1865, produced one of South Africa’s greatest writers and academics, Archibald Campbell “AC” Jordan, who wrote the book Ityala LamaWele, which was later turned into a TV series.

The school is now faced with a drop in numbers.

Eastern Cape department of education spokesman Malibongwe Mtima said that while there were no plans at present to close the school, its future was uncertain.

“The Qumbu district office is still consulting with the school for support and to help rescue it from closing down.”

Principal Fundiswa Nokwe said there had been a drastic decline in enrolments since she became principal in 2012.

“Before I became school principal there were about 587 pupils at the school, and upon taking over as principal, the number started decreasing to 480,” she said.

It later fell to 168, which is below the threshhold of 200 pupils in the South African Schools Act for viability.

Nokwe said there were some “unwelcoming remarks” made by community members on her appointment as principal because she was an “outsider” from Qumbu.

“Soon after I became the principal, I received a letter from community members stating I should evacuate the office with immediate effect,” said Nokwe.