Murder plot mom given 5 years jail

By Malibongwe Dayimani -

An East London husband whose wife was jailed for conspiring to murder him says they are still married, even though he is glad she is being punished.

DRAMA: A cut out from the Daily Dispatch when the story was first reported
DRAMA: A cut out from the Daily Dispatch when the story was first reported

Mlamli Dyantyi, 42, an engineer at an East London sweet factory, was speaking last night after police announced yesterday that justice had been done in the case.

East London police spokeswoman Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala said the East London Magistrate’s Court last week jailed murder conspirator Portia Dyantyi, 40, for five years.

For the full story get a copy of the Dispatch or subscribe to our e-Edition for the complete newspaper with jobs, classifieds, crosswords, TV schedules and back editions

Recommended

A Mhlontlo Local Municipality councillor has appear in the Qumbu Magistrate's CourtBusinessman handed 9-year jail term for defrauding SARS THOZAMA VANI – child not hersMystery of boy, 2, at murder site homegroundmaizeHome-ground maize link to Oesophageal cancer in EC The hawks have arrested 15 suspects in political killings across.Two years in jail for taking a R250 bribe

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY