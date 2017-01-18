Murder plot mom given 5 years jail

An East London husband whose wife was jailed for conspiring to murder him says they are still married, even though he is glad she is being punished.

Mlamli Dyantyi, 42, an engineer at an East London sweet factory, was speaking last night after police announced yesterday that justice had been done in the case.

East London police spokeswoman Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala said the East London Magistrate’s Court last week jailed murder conspirator Portia Dyantyi, 40, for five years.

