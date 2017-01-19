EC farmer defends his decision to place woman in a cage

A 41-year-old farmer from Cradock has defended himself from a social media backlash following the circulation of a picture of a black woman in a cage at the back of his Isuzu bakkie.
Johan Erasmus said he was troubled by social media comments slamming the incident as racist as he claims that the woman had decided to get inside the cage. However, he confirmed that there was space in the passenger seat in the front of the car.
A picture of his Isuzu bakkie showing the woman in the cage caused a social media storm this morning.
DispatchLIVE has so far been unable to track the unidentified woman. According to Erasmus, he was just helping out as she gave the woman a lift from a farm to drop her off in town where she was going to a clinic.
“The right story is … first that thing is not a cage but a sheep cage that we use to weight lambs,” said Ersamus. “I was on the farm and that lady asked me for a lift into town and she on her own got into that thing and I dropped her in town.
“I am not happy about that [being portrayed a racist] because I am trying to help people but how this thing is going is like I did something wrong.”
Erasmus claims that “the sheep cage” fills the entire back of the bakkie which could have been the reason the woman was inside the cage.
But the picture tells a different story as it show that there was enough space around the cage.
Former DA leader Helen Zille tweeted that the matter was in the hands of the police.
But Cradock police spokesman Louis Stone could not confirm this when contacted by DispatchLIVE this morning.
why are white people so mean to us. What have we done do deserve this hatred from them. They are so cruel and disgusting its not even funny. I am so tired in living in the so called rainbow nation called South Africa because of this. i mean, we dont call them names, we dont laugh at them or call them stupid, I am wondering is it because we are afraid of them that we allow them to treat us like this in our own land?
Comment:I don’t buy this video ,first of all the Mr Erasmus knows what is not appropriate and not in this country,He knows about the Black and whites treatment,We must be equal and be able to share.
I’m sorry to say this but Mr Erasmus knew What he Was doing,Coz When you put Someone in that cage and drive in the public like that?It’s cameras every where,or he still feel like blacks are still scared?Mr Erasmus must face the eyes of the law for underestimating black people.
and for making us stupid,Coz the women who is asking questions from a victim is feeding words to that Poor Women,,,,,,So I think Mr Erasmus gave an insensitive to a black women in oder to prevent Judicial penalties…
Erasmus must arrested.
Wish komnyama umntu kunqaba nalolift basishiya ezindleleni if ukukhwelisile uzokhokha imali eloxesha uya kulendawo uya kuyo,mna njengokuba ndingenamoto nje ndingabulela nalocage.