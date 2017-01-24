African crafters have voice through ex-EL entrepreneur

A former East Londoner, who is giving African artisans the opportunity to sell their “stock with a story” across the globe in an online marketplace, is a finalist in a social entrepreneur pitching competition on Mzansi Magic.

Whisky brand Chivas Regal’s The Venture competition which is in its third year, looks for exceptional start-ups that use business in an innovative way to transform communities all over the world.

The winner will fly to the US for the international leg of the competition.

Hudson Park High School and UCT graduate Caley van der Kolk, 27, is hoping her Artisans in Africa (AIA) pitch will be the winning one.

“African crafts depict a dying culture. They carry stories. They carry wisdom.

“We need to celebrate our creatives as they are often the ones most in touch with Africa’s heart and soul,” said Van der Kolk.

Her start-up will open up an online marketplace for authentic hand-crafted African wares.

Five social entrepreneurs have reached the finals of The Venture, which will be broadcast on Mzansi Magic at 6.30pm on Thursday.

The contestant with the winning pitch will score R350000 and will represent South Africa in the United States later this year where they can win $1-million (about R13.5-million) to invest in their business.

In her nerve-wracking earlier pitch, filmed aboard a lift to Sigma Capital executive chairman Phuti Mahanyele, Van der Kolk wore an eye-catching R50 beaded necklace.

Whipping out a photograph of the Eastern Cape beader who created it, she said she could help the crafter sell it for R500 in New York.

Her spiel worked and Van der Kolk is now the only female finalist in the competition.

Born in Mthatha, the business science graduate grew up in Willowvale and has this rural upbringing to thank for her fluent Xhosa and deep respect for African culture.

“My gran has supplied a conglomerate of eight bead ladies with beads for over 20 years.

“I wanted to partner with them and see if I could create a range of new products that utilised their skills [by] merging traditional with contemporary.”

Van der Kolk’s business plan maintains that capturing the human interest stories behind the crafts will open up global markets and that, by having a curated collection of artisans on one online platform, prohibitive shipping rates will be minimised.

“AIA houses no stock,” she explained. “We provide a smart digital platform that allows others to reach their entrepreneurial dreams.”

Having come this far in the competition, all that remains is to present her pitch to a demanding judging panel in just three minutes.

And, having reached the Top 11 of the SABC3 Top Presenter competition in 2015, Van der Kolk’s presentation skills are finely honed.

“I think I have the most personality. I’m going to use it.”

lCrafters who would like to be included on the AIA site may contact Van der Kolk at caley@heavychef.com. — barbarah@dispatch.co.za