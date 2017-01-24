Caregiver who assaulted elderly woman found guilty

By Zwanga Mukhuthu -

Former Lily Kirchmann caregiver Ncediswa Mkenkcele has been found guilty on all five counts relating to the horrific beating of 84-year-old Hope Shepherd.

 The ruling was made a short while ago in the regional court of the East London Magistrate’s Court.

Mkenkcele was on trial for the January and February 2015 assaults of Shepherd which were caught on video tape inside the Berea old-age home.

Shepherd died seven months after the assaults were uncovered by her daughter Bernice Robertson. 

Mkenkcele will be sentenced on March 30.

 

 

 

Recommended

Court hears of escalating costs for frail woman’s stay at place of safety Life in jail for murder of elderly woman VIDEO: Second carer arrested for assaulting elderly EL woman Cop who arrested Panayiotou ‘middleman’ denies he was assaulted

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

  1. This is most pain thing I’ve read about since the story of little Omran Daqneesh back in August 2016. Where are we heading as human beings?

LEAVE A REPLY