By ASANDA NINI and SISIPHO ZAMXAKA
Butterworth’s Mnquma municipality stands accused of spending close to R1 million on a single Christmas tree and some Christmas lights which‚ according to other estimates‚ should have cost a quarter of the price.
The Hawks have now been asked to investigate this and other dodgy transactions amounting to about R5-million which have allegedly been paid out since September at the Eastern Cape municipality.
This includes a charge of R103‚000 for 500 cable ties at R206 each.
An online search revealed that these cable ties cost around R89 for a pack of 50‚ or R890 for 500 of them.
The owner of an Eastern Cape-based lighting company told the Daily Dispatch newspaper the end result “was very basic and amateurish”.
“What’s in Butterworth is an absolute joke – half of it isn’t even working. I wouldn’t have charged anything more than R350‚000.”
A breakdown of the lights tender includes:
- R322‚220 for a six-meter Christmas tree;
- R237‚770 for Christmas lights in Centane and Ngqamakhwe;
- R77‚308 for a stand-alone pole with star-shaped LED rope.
The mnquma municipality should be dissolved because such an expenditure its highly ridiculous. Also whoever approved the tender account with the responsible parties. thanks