WATCH: Pay strike hits car parts firm

Workers at DB Schenker, one of the largest suppliers of car parts for Mercedes-Benz South Africa, downed tools yesterday over a wage dispute.

More than 70 workers aligned to the National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (Numsa) picketed outside the gates of the West Bank-based plant demanding an hourly fee increase of R25 a hour from the R35 an hour they are paid at present to R60 an hour.

Numsa shop steward, Mxolisi Bangani said the workers decided to embark on the protected strike due to their employer’s “hardened attitude”.

Bangani said negotiations between the two parties, which started in June last year, had reached a deadlock.

“We are fighting for our rights.

“For the past three years our employer has been giving us an increase of [R12 a year or R1 a month] … We want a R15 annual increment,” Bangani said.

Schenker’s general manager, Lawrence Boucher declined to comment.

The workers also want their labour broker to be disbanded amid accusations of lowering their wage rate.

The workers are attached to a Johannesburg labour broker, Phakisa.

Phakisa manager Clement Magoai, who stood behind locked gates during the strike, also declined to comment.

A strong contingent of armed private security guards were at the gates to make sure operations carried out by a skeleton staff were not disrupted by the striking protesters.

Bangani said the security guards had been flown in from Johannesburg.

Truck driver Vivian Jansen, 41, said the R4 800 basic salary the striking employees were paid by the company was not enough, as most workers had large families to care for.

“We’ve got children and flats to rent, we’ve got to buy lunch to come to work, pay for transport and so on.

“We’ve tried asking our employer to meet us halfway but they are refusing.”

Jansen, who lives in Buffalo Flats, said they worked long hours, and even at night, doing demanding jobs

“When you leave work you are so exhausted and dehydrated so much so that you won’t be able to do anything afterwards.”

Lindiwe Lumkile, 41, from West Bank prison base, who has worked for the company for ten years, said the wages were not enough to feed and look after her four children. — malibongwed@dispatch.co.za