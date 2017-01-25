Lundi Tyamara critical in ICU

Friends and family have rallied behind gospel singer Lundi Tyamara as his condition worsens and he has been moved to ICU.

Lundi was moved to ICU on Monday after his liver stopped functioning.

A statement from the singer’s family has called on South Africans to unite in prayer.

“We ask his fans‚ supporters‚ followers‚ well-wishers and the general public to keep praying for his healing as his condition remains worryingly critical. As believers we know that through God’s intervention he will overcome these illnesses“.

Insiders have confirmed that Lundi is on oxygen machines and his liver has “practically stopped functioning“.

Lundi has been in and out of hospital since December. He was diagnosed with stomach TB and a liver condition.

Those close to Lundi have described him as a fighter but have told TshisaLIVE that the situation is dire.

