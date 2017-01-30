Thandi, the Sunshine Coast rhino, gives birth to second calf

By David Macgregor -

Thandi, the Sunshine Coast rhino, who became a global antipoaching icon after she miraculously survived having her horn hacked off five years ago, has given birth to a second calf.

Thandi the rhino with her calf Picture: DANIEL HAESSLICH

 The birth of the unnamed calf came at a time when family and friends were mourning the death of Kariega Game Reserve founder Colin Rushmere 10 days ago.

 Rushmere’s son Mark today told the Daily Dispatch that they never knew Thandi  was pregnant when she disappeared and they feared she may have been hit a second time by poachers.

 “For all we know, the calf was born on the same day Dad died, we could not find her for a while and were worried.

“It is all very symbolic.”

1 COMMENT

