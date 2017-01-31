Bhisho bids to end AbaThembu royal row

The Eastern Cape government will meet with the AbaThembu nation at Bumbane Great Place near Mthatha tomorrow to discuss the nation’s royal succession.

The meeting, scheduled to start at 10am, was called by cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Fikile Xasa.

Xasa is playing a mediator role in the impasse between feuding AmaDlomo royal family over the royal succession.

Xasa wrote to the royal family chairman, Chief Thandisizwe Mtirara, last Thursday requesting them to attend the meeting.

The MEC on December 22 also called a meeting between feuding royal members, urging them to forge unity for the sake of development.

Xasa’s spokesman Mamnkeli Ngam yesterday confirmed the meeting.

The nation’s general meeting was announced on Sunday at Bumbane Great Place during a multi-denominational prayer meeting requested by AbaThembu acting king Azenathi Dalindyebo, the son of the jailed King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo and the royal family.

The succession row has divided the AmaDlomo royal family into three factions.

One favours Azenathi, another backs King Dalindyebo’s younger brother Prince Mankunku Mthandeni Dalindyebo while a third group wants Queen Nokwanda Dalindyebo to act for her husband.