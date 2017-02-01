Crooks posing as customers at a Witbank filling station have made off with ATM cash and a security guard’s pistol in a cash-in-transit robbery.

The incident‚ which took place on Tuesday morning‚ was caught on camera.

According to a statement by Mpumalanga police‚ an armed guard was at the Total garage to collect money.

While he was inside an office at the station’s shop‚ two men entered‚ pretending to be customers.

When the guard left the office‚ the two men followed him and aimed pistols at him.

The men then took a bag with an undisclosed amount of cash from the guard and a pistol.

The men sped off in an old white Mazda BT50 which was parked nearby.

Police are circulating photographs of two men they are seeking in connection with the robbery.