While family and friends gather to plan the funeral for gospel singer Lundi Tyamara‚ a mystery Sowetan businesswoman has come forward to help fund the service‚ reported Sowetan.

It’s believed that unlike his peers‚ Sfiso Ncwane and Thandi Klaasen‚ Lundi will not receive a state funeral.

TshisaLIVE understands that government officials were at a family home on Tuesday‚ but no financial offers of assistance have been made.

As the family scrambles to raise funds for the funeral‚ a mystery businesswoman has stepped in.

“When it comes to the funeral arrangement we are getting help from a businesswoman. She was very close to Lundi and her child used to live with her‚” reported Sowetan.

Because of the financial constraints around the funeral‚ it is still unclear if this will be a “stage funeral” or not.

Lundi died last week after suffering from liver complications and being diagnosed with stomach TB.

His funeral will be in Worcester‚ Western Cape.