Thousands register for Africa’s biggest bikes showcase

Plans to mount the biggest motorbiking extravaganza in Africa in East London are hotting up with 2500 bikers having registered and at least 7 500 more expected to thunder into the city in April.

Harley-Davidson Africa Bike Week will be held for the first time in East London after eight years in Margate, KwaZulu-Natal and 60000 people are expected to attend the R10-million four-day event, which has been hailed as an economic boost for the city.

The Esplanade in front of the Osner Hotel will be transformed into a massive entertainment area between Thursday April 27 and Sunday April 30, complete with a huge 12m by 8m stage, beer garden, Harley-Davidson displays and food markets.

Starting with a show by the Parlotones on Thursday evening, the experience will culminate with the biggest mass ride in Africa, which will feature up to 2500 bikers, led by two white Harley-Davidson police bikes complete with sirens, in a yet-to-be decided 20 to 30km route through the city.

“I had a meeting with the executive mayor [Xola Pakati] in his office and he will be joining the mass ride. He will ride pillion with me and it will be his first time on a bike and a Harley,” Africa Bike Week project manager Carl Frayne said.

Frayne said the move from Margate to East London had been a good one because Buffalo City was a beautiful area and was equidistant between Pretoria and Cape Town.

“East London has great roads from Gauteng and the Western Cape and by moving here we have had huge interest from Western Cape bikers.”

He said a highlight of the event would be Super GP racing at the East London Grand Prix circuit on Saturday April 29, which would be streamed live on screens on the main stage at the Esplanade for those who would have not made it to the racetrack.

“This is the highest level of motorcycle racing in South Africa and will feature 15 of the top racers in South Africa. It will be a huge drawcard.”

Like all the events lined up for Africa Bike Week, which is partly sponsored by BCM, the Super GP race will be free of charge.

For wannabe bikers keen to feel the exhilarating power of a motorcycle, there will be three “jump-start” areas with 30 of the iconic motorbike brand bikes on roller wheels offering a simulated biking experience. There will also be dedicated “learn to ride” areas.

“We are also bringing a big demo truck with 15 of the latest 2017 Harleys for people with bike licences to test drive,” Frayne said.

Off-road tours guided by local riders will explore dirt road trails including the Gonubie River Valley, Qolora Forest and Kubusi Indigenous State Forest.

An extensive – and free – music lineup includes Loki Rothman, Majozi, Gangs of Ballet, Desmond & The Tutus, The Muffinz, Blackbyrd, Jack Parow, Georgetown and Taxi Violence, but those wishing to access the entertainment must register on links on the www.africabikeweek.com.

Frayne said he was negotiating with BCM to open up Buffalo Cricket Park B Field and the adjacent old camping ground for camping and said the event would be as “traffic friendly” as possible, despite the closure of roads around the Esplanade site. — barbarah@dispatch.co.za