WATCH: NSPCA round up killer dogs after early morning attack

Six killer dogs were seized by the NSPCA on Thursday after they mauled a woman to death in the Fredville‚ Inganga‚ area west of Durban.

Speaking from the scene‚ NSPCA inspector Petros Simamane said: “We got a call [in the morning] that dogs were attacking people. We managed to catch six dogs. There are four still running around. We are going to come back this afternoon to set a dog trap.”

The woman was reportedly walking to work when the dogs escaped through a hole in the fence of a homestead.

The 59-year-old woman was attacked as she walked past. She died on the scene.

The road she was using is one of the main routes used by children walking to school.