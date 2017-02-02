Woman, 81, arrested after dagga plants found in garden

By Mbali Tanana -

An 81-year-old woman from Willowvale was arrested for possession of dagga on Wednesday afternoon.

The arrest took place just before 5pm at her home in Mente Village. Police in the area were on patrol when they noticed dagga plants in the garden of the suspect and went into the house where they found the suspect.

An elderly woman from Willowvale was arrested for possession of dagga. Picture: FILE

Police spokesman Captain Jackson Manatha said a total of eight dagga plants to the street value of R2500 were discovered.

“The police uprooted dagga plants from the garden of the suspect and the suspect was charged with possession of dagga  plants.

There was a total of eight dagga plants to the value of  R2500.  Manatha said the suspect was detained and appeared before the Willowvale Magistrate’s Court this morning on charges of possession of dagga  plants.

Recommended

Two arrested for unlicensed firearms Woman held for boyfriend’s murder Willowvale rape suspect held Son of shot Dutywa woman not asked to plead

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY