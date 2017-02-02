Woman, 81, arrested after dagga plants found in garden

An 81-year-old woman from Willowvale was arrested for possession of dagga on Wednesday afternoon.

The arrest took place just before 5pm at her home in Mente Village. Police in the area were on patrol when they noticed dagga plants in the garden of the suspect and went into the house where they found the suspect.

Police spokesman Captain Jackson Manatha said a total of eight dagga plants to the street value of R2500 were discovered.

“The police uprooted dagga plants from the garden of the suspect and the suspect was charged with possession of dagga plants.”

There was a total of eight dagga plants to the value of R2500. Manatha said the suspect was detained and appeared before the Willowvale Magistrate’s Court this morning on charges of possession of dagga plants.