Time for Fort Hare to look ahead

In his maiden speech, the new head of one of the country’s most famous universities pointed his cheering audience of hundreds towards the future.

Newly appointed vice-chancellor (VC) of the University of Fort Hare (UFH) Professor Sakhela Buhlungu said the university’s rich history was no longer enough to market UFH. “In the job market our graduates will not be judged by our history,” Buhlungu said.

Speaking at the official re-opening ceremony held at the university’s Alice campus yesterday, a few days before the main body of students return on Monday, Buhlungu said the days of being known only as the university of Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo had to come to an end.

“We have a rich history, which is good. However, we should not be using our history only to market ourselves – instead we should build on it and become known as the university that produces excellent research.

“I want UFH to become the first-choice university for those learners who pass matric with seven or nine distinctions,” Buhlungu said.

The former University of Cape Town dean of humanities, who started his job on Wednesday, took the opportunity to assure the staff and students who filled the science auditorium to hear his maiden speech that he had inherited a “stable” institution from his predecessor Dr Mvuyo Tom.

“The handover took place in January, and I must say that the university was financially stable and the system was stable, thanks to Tom,” Buhlungu said.

The professor also wasted no time pointing out challenges that needed to be addressed.

“Local government and the private sector need to invest in the town of Alice to ensure the institution produces top graduates.”

Buhlungu said he was “shocked” by the state of the town.

“Alice is a student town but is lacking places where students can have a social life such as a cinema.

“There is no private accommodation that can offer residence to students. How can we expect to produce top students when we can’t stimulate their social life,” Buhlungu said.

The VC has met with premier Phumulo Masualle to discuss the revitalisation of the town.

Student representative council president Luxolo Nqala called on students to work with the new VC to bring change to the university.