Pastor Light Monyeki has apparently taken a lead from nyaope smokers and been mixing Rattex with water and offering it to his congregants claiming it is for “nourishment and healing”.

On Sunday‚ in photos posted on Grace Living Hope Ministries’ Facebook page‚ Monyeki “demonstrates power of faith by causing congregants to drink Rattex”.

This‚ the post added‚ would allow the churchgoers to use the “deadly poison to show forth their faith”.

It said that he told the faithful: “If nyaope boys can smoke Rattex for more than eight years‚ who are we? Death has no power over us.”

Monyeki held the plastic bottle aloft and then declared “life from above upon the water mixed with Rattex; and spoke nourishment unto bodies and healing unto the sick”.

After he was the first to partake‚ “a multitude of congregants voluntarily ran to the front to have a drink of the deadly poison”.

Nyaope is a highly addictive drug made from a range of ingredients from low-grade heroin‚ dagga‚ rat poison and detergents containing chlorine and ammonia.

Attempts to obtain comment from Grace Living Hope Ministries were unsuccessful at the time of publication.