Missing Mooiplaas boy found alive and well

A boy of seven who went missing in a forest last Wednesday was found alive yesterday afternoon.

Little Anga Bontese from Mooiplaas was found in good condition. He was immediately given water and small portions of food and wrapped in a warm blanket.

His mother declined to speak to the Dispatch but Mooiplaas station commander Captain Mlindeli Higa said Anga was mute.

He lived with grandparents who needed help, he added.

He explained that Anga had a tendency to run into the forest and this time his grandparents could not stop him.

He said Anga’s mother worked away from home on a farm outside East London and the boy only received a child grant and not a bigger special disability grant.

He was reported missing at Mooiplaas police station on Thursday. Mdantsane police spokesman Captain Nkosikho Mzuku said he ran into the forest on Wednesday and did not come out.

The police, together with the community, had been searching ever since the child was reported missing, he added.

Anga was found by neighbours and the police mounted division during an intensive six-day search-and-rescue mission.

Community members, Mooiplaas police, the K9 unit and mounted division were all hailed for their successful mission.

Anga disappeared while he was out playing with friends at Ediphini Location in Nyarha village.

lKomga police arrested five suspects for dealing in drugs in Komga on Saturday morning.

Police raided suspected drug dens at dawn and arrested five men aged 27 to 49.

They found 100 Mandrax tablets, 70 crystal meth straws (tik) and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Mdantsane police spokesman Nkosikho Mzuku said the arrests followed a crime intelligence operation by the tactical response team (TRT) which was pursuing drug dealers in the area.

“We have been suspecting that drug dealing is prevalent in that area.”

The suspects are scheduled to appear in the Komga Magistrate’s Court to face charges of drug dealing this week.

Mdantsane cluster commander Major-General Henry Vos said: “The police will continue with such sting operations to deal with the scourge of drugs.” — malibongwed@dispatch.co.za