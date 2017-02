Former African Union Commission chairwoman Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s attempt to woo the support of AmaXhosa King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu backfired when the monarch told her the country was not ready for a female president.

For the full story get a copy of the Dispatch or subscribe to our e-Edition for the complete newspaper with jobs, classifieds, crosswords, TV schedules and back editions