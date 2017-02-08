Wild Coast toll road on track

Construciton of the new multibillion-rand N2 Wild Coast toll road will start in earnest in two months’ time, the ANC announced yesterday.

ANC provincial secretary Oscar Mabuyane confirmed yesterday they had received several progress reports during an ANC lekgotla held at an Esplanade hotel.

Among them was one that confirmed that actual construction of the N2 Wild Coast project would commence in earnest in April.

The South African National Road Agency Limited (Sanral) project was launched in 2004, but legal wrangles delayed its rollout.

Premier Phumulo Masualle announced in December 2015 that the building of key mega-bridges would begin this year after stakeholders found common ground on the areas in dispute.

