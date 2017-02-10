The wife of a slain Free State policeman was sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment on Friday for the murder of her husband.

Constable Mbuyiselo James Concoshi‚ 34‚ was killed in his bed in January last year shortly after his wife‚ 40-year-old Nomalanga Paulinah Concoshi‚ found out he was planning to meet a divorce lawyer.

Hawks spokesman Captain Philani Nkwalase said according to details that emerged in the high court in Virginia‚ the couple were having marital problems.

Nomalanga and her accomplices‚ Papiki Jack Mateise‚ 32‚ Bassie Ndude‚ 27‚ and Kopano Samuel Mojanaga‚ 20‚ overpowered Concoshi and strangled him to death.

His body was then driven in his car to the M4‚ where it was found stripped half-naked between Riebeeckstad and Thabong.

Mateise was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and theft while Ndude was sentenced to 25 years. Mojanaga was handed an effective sentence of 15 years after he pleaded guilty.