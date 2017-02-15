Teacher kidnapped‚ killed on Valentines Day

Police are trying to piece together the circumstances of how a school teacher was allegedly kidnapped as he watered his garden at 1am on Valentine’s Day.

The 48-year-old man from Kanyamazane in Mpumalanga was later found shot dead‚ with his hands and arms bound.

Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the man’s wife claimed three armed men had accosted her husband outside his house.

“She indicated that she had only heard a commotion whilst the victim was inside the house with the suspects whereupon they ransacked the house and allegedly demanded firearms and cash‚” said Hlathi.

The suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of money and left with the man in his Ford Ranger vehicle.

Police believe they were headed to an ATM to withdraw more money with the man.

“Later around dawn‚ his lifeless body was discovered at Pienaar…still inside the car‚” Hlathi said.

The wife escaped unharmed.

It was not immediately unclear whether the couple had children and whether there was anyone else present in the house during the incident.