Outrage as sniper kills vervet monkey

Concerns have been raised about the safety of a suburban troop of vervet monkeys after a mystery sniper killed a male in a Grahamstown yard last week.
Shocking that a poor monkey has to die!
Shocking!!! How can these poor creatures be treated like this?
Besides being against the law it is absolutely disgusting that nothing get’s done about these shooters. It is cruel and people are killing off our wildlife. Natcon seems not to care at all. No matter what one’s feelings are about monkeys this repugnant behaviour is not acceptable and the shooter is a menace to society.