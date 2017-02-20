Ailing kidney patient, 65, sent home to die

Toto Kontyo is sitting at home waiting to die after being refused treatment for kidney failure at Frere Hospital.

The East London pensioner, 65, told the Daily Dispatch he was refused further treatment on the dialysis machine he was previously using after being diagnosed with chronic renal failure.

“I had been receiving treatment from Frere before the hospital discovered that my condition was chronic. Immediately after I had been diagnosed I was told to remove the tubes that were assisting my kidneys to function and was told I could not be treated anymore.

“ I would need to go to a private facility,” Kontyo said. “I cannot afford to pay for private health as I am unemployed and have no pension.”

Frere Hospital CEO Rolene Wagner said the public health sector provided services to those who were not only he worst-affected but those who would benefit the most from medical intervention.

“With respect to Kontyo, it is deeply regretted that because of an underlying medical condition he is not able to access the renal transplant programme at this time,” Wagner said. She failed to respond to Kontyo’s allegations that they had stopped him using the dialysis machine when diagnosed with chronic renal failure.

“Kontyo was a patient at Frere Hospital during December 2016. [After] six weeks most acute renal failure cases would have resolved.

“It is at this time that patients are identified to have what may become chronic renal failure.”

Kontyo is one of 4932 patients with renal failure in the province. Only 279 of them receive treatment from the state. The other 4653 patients suffer from a combination of factors, including other underlying health problems that preclude them from accessing dialysis services with the state.

Health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said because of the exorbitant costs of dialysis therapy, the department had implemented a policy that prioritised youth to receive treatment. He said while there was no actual cut-off age for dialysis, if the state had to choose between a 25-year-old and a 65-year-old receiving treatment, the younger person would receive it.

“The cost of dialysis provision is about R200 000 per patient per annum after set-up costs and the cost after [kidney] transplant is about R90 000 per annum,” Kupelo said.

Currently only three Eastern Cape state hospitals provide dialysis, these being Nelson Mandela Academic, Frere and Livingstone tertiary hospitals – and of these only Frere and Livingstone have transplant clinics.

Kontyo is a former department of health emergency services head, who was among eight officials suspended early in 2010 amid allegations they had defrauded the department of R1-million in a “scam” under the cover of an air ambulance contract.

He claims his pension has been withheld by the department ever since the suspension and the case is still in limbo.