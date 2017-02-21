UPDATE: Tantsi released on R40 000 bail

By BONGANI FUZILE and SILUSAPHO NYANDA

Embattled Mnquma Municipality’s municipal manager Sindile Tantsi was released on R40 000 bail by the Butterworth Magistrate’s Court earlier today.

The court was filled to the brim before he appeared.

The administrator applied for bail in his fraud case. Tantsi is facing a string of fraud and racketeering charges.

Meanwhile a group of protesters have gathered outside the courtroom.

The protesters are singing songs such as “It’s these people ruining our municipality”.

The charges are in connection with a R10-million tender that was awarded to Big Boy Events. The company is owned by Sive Nombembe who was also arrested last week.

Tantsi was last week arrested by the Hawks on the N2 between Mthatha and Butterworth. He is appearing in court for the first time since his arrest.