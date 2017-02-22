Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan will deliver his highly anticipated Budget speech in Parliament on Wednesday. South Africans wasted no time in sharing their opinions on where the minster’s focus should be.

While many would differ‚ Andile Mlondo said the minster should increase taxes on cigarettes and alcohol.

Pravin must tax the booze and cigarettes harshly. #Budget2017 — Andile Mlondo (@AndileMlondo) February 22, 2017

Mandisi Eugene said criminal activities and corruption had become rife in government‚ but nothing was done to combat the scourge.

It's just sad that criminal activities & corruption have become so predictable yet nothing is done about it! #Budget2017 — The Ice King (@MandisiEugene) February 22, 2017

Wayne‚ on the other hand‚ said the Budget speech was a prime example of how the taxpayer got the short-end of the stick as politicians continued with their lavish lifestyles.

#Budget2017 today, where the consumer and tax paying minority get royally screwed while our politicians live it up like royalty! — Wayne G (@MrGads2) February 22, 2017

Sipho Komane posted a picture of an empty wallet‚ saying the minster should fix it.

https://twitter.com/hardy–komane/status/834280789101670400

Tumi Sole begged the minister to have mercy on taxpayers.