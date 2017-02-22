‘Fix my empty wallet’: SA delivers Budget tweets to Gordhan

Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan will deliver his highly anticipated Budget speech in Parliament on Wednesday. South Africans wasted no time in sharing their opinions on where the minster’s focus should be.

Minister of finance Pravin Gordhan Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

While many would differ‚ Andile Mlondo said the minster should increase taxes on cigarettes and alcohol.

Mandisi Eugene said criminal activities and corruption had become rife in government‚ but nothing was done to combat the scourge.

Wayne‚ on the other hand‚ said the Budget speech was a prime example of how the taxpayer got the short-end of the stick as politicians continued with their lavish lifestyles.

Sipho Komane posted a picture of an empty wallet‚ saying the minster should fix it.
Tumi Sole begged the minister to have mercy on taxpayers.

