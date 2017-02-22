Graduates protest over jobs

By Aretha Linden -

Unemployed graduates around the Eastern Cape took part in a #HireAGraduate campaign this morning.

Picture: ARETHA LINDEN

Clad in their graduation regalia, the unemployed graduates with qualifications ranging from teaching diplomas and social sciences masters, gathered at 19 points around the province and staged peaceful protests.

The peaceful protesters stood on the side of the road holding placards that read “I’m ready to be interviewed”, “Hire me I am qualified”.

East London coordinator, Yonela Tafeni said they hoped this will draw the attention of government and private sectors to the sad reality of unemployed graduates.

  1. How many of you graduates went on the rampage last year destroying public property? There should be a names register so employers can avoid this happening to their businesses.

