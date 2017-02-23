Unemployed graduates in ‘flash mob’ protests

Hundreds of unemployed graduates around the Eastern Cape took part in a #HireAGraduate campaign yesterday.

Clad in graduation regalia, graduates with qualifications ranging from teaching diplomas and degrees to doctorates, staged “flash mobs” at 19 points in different cities around the province.

They stood at the sides of roads holding placards with messages such as: “I’m ready to be interviewed” and “Hire me, I am qualified”.

