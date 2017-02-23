Unemployed graduates in ‘flash mob’ protests

Hundreds of unemployed graduates around the Eastern Cape took part in a #HireAGraduate campaign yesterday.
Clad in graduation regalia, graduates with qualifications ranging from teaching diplomas and degrees to doctorates, staged “flash mobs” at 19 points in different cities around the province.
They stood at the sides of roads holding placards with messages such as: “I’m ready to be interviewed” and “Hire me, I am qualified”.
The unemployment of graduates will always remain a challenge in this country. The problem should always be address in high school level whereby a career guidance should be compulsory and career seminars should be encouraged.
Pupils usually choose careers that are already flooded in the job market. They chose those careers because of a friend or family,thus,they never took time to conduct research before they enroll in their tertiary institutions of choice.