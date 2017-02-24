‘We are all Africans’ – cabinet minister speaks out against xenophobia

By TMG Digital -

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has taken to social media to condemn resurgent anti-foreigner sentiment in South Africa.

“Our African neighbours are our brothers & sisters. We are all Nigerians‚ we are all Zimbabweans‚ we’re all South Africans. #WeareAllAfricans.

“We strongly condemn any attempts to mobilise communities against our fellow African brothers and sisters. This is totally unacceptable.”

