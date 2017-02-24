BCM’s R1.9bn spend shock

By ASANDA NINI and ZINE GEORGE

Buffalo City Metro’s poor record keeping and non-compliance with procurement rules led to irregular spending of R1.9-billion in five years.

This, said BCM CFO Vincent Pillay, had “nothing to do with corruption” but was a result of officials not following supply chain management (SCM) prescripts.

He revealed that the metro was struggling to manage its documents and some could not be found.

