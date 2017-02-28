WATCH: ‘Dutch gangsters took our land’, says Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema today called for the amendment of the constitution to allow the expropriation of land without compensation.

“We all know that the Dutch gangsters arrived here and took our land by force. And the struggle has since been about the return of the land to the hands of rightful owners.

“Yet those who went to negotiate for our people during the [Codesa] negotiations sold out this fundamental principle, which constituted the struggle against colonialism.”