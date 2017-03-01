Another group of pupils rushed to hospital after falling ill

Yet another group of pupils from a Mqanduli school had to be rushed to hospital for treatment in two successive days after they mysteriously fell ill earlier this week.

Eastern Cape health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said about 70 pupils from Mancam Junior Secondary School were taken to Luthubeni Clinic and Zithulele Hospital after they went into a frenzy on Monday and Tuesday.

“Some were complaining of headaches, others had stomachaches and others said they were dizzy,” he said.

Mancam school deputy principal Zimasa Pantshwa said they had no explanation for what had happened.

The school together with parents had taken a decision to allow pupils at the school not to come to school today.

She said they would only return to school on Thursday accompanied by “warriors of prayer”.

“They won’t be returning alone.They will be come with people who are strong in prayer including priests and anyone in the community who really knows how to pray,” added Pantshwa.

The incident at Mancam comes less than two weeks after a pupil died at Bhekisizwe Junior Secondary School and dozen others were rushed to hospital after they fell ill.

Postmortem results later showed that the victim, a 15-year-old Grade 8 pupil, had suffered blunt force trauma wounds to her head and chest although she had no visible injuries.