Dlamini ducks as committee grills Sassa over grants fiasco

With a sick, or possibly suspended CEO, no backup plan and a month to pay nearly 18 million social grants, Sassa presented a shambolic picture to parliament yesterday.
Minister Bathabile Dlamini dodged any backlash by simply not attending.
Yesterday, the South African Social Services Agency appeared before parliament’s select committee on public accounts (Scopa) to account for more than R1-billion in irregular expenditure and answer questions on what committee chair Themba Godi called “the elephant in the room” – the payment of social grants on April 1.
However, with Dlamini absent, and acting CEO Thamo Mzobe in the hot seat, the committee quickly realised they would not be getting many answers to their questions.
The committee heard that CEO Thokozwane Magwaza had taken ill, apparently with hypertension, and would be on sick leave for seven days.
Mzobe had officially signed into the position.
However, MPs were skeptical following rumours that Magwaza had been suspended while others questioned whether he was merely been trying to avoid responsibility for the mess Sassa found itself.
Godi told the committee: “At this juncture, it’s more than just administrative, it’s political.
“The real issue is in the economic exclusion of the majority. Sassa is the one that mitigates against a revolution of the poor and if you mess up, then you must know that everything will go up in flames, either practically or in 2019.”
MPs from across party lines were angered that Dlamini and Magwaza were not present to account, while ANC MP Nyami Booi said of the acting CEO “she has no clue what she is doing here”.
Dlamini, meanwhile, told a press conference scheduled for the same time as the committee was sitting that she hadn’t attended because she felt she needed to account to the social development committee, which she had already done last week.
She said at her last appearance before Scopa, the “whole thing became a discussion about grants and I don’t know how we arrived there because what I know is that at Scopa, you discuss issues of unauthorised expenditure”.
She added she “had not seen” a letter suspending the CEO. “Maybe some have seen it. “I just know that the CEO is on sick leave”.
The contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) for the payment of social grants, declared invalid by the Constitutional Court three years ago, was allowed to run to completion to allow the Department of Social Development to create its own inhouse payment system.
With just one month left of the contract, project manager Zodwa Mvulane told the committee that negotiations for a new contract were due to start today.
Initially Sassa weighed up six options for the payments, but told the social development committee last month that the only viable option was to approach the Constitutional Court to extend the invalid contract.
President Jacob Zuma yesterday insisted that no pensioner must fail to receive their grant money on April 1.
Speaking to journalists outside Rietgat police station in Shoshanguve near Pretoria following a crime intervention visit, he said he was in touch with Sassa over the matter.
“Even yesterday I got a brief progress report and so far they are handling the matter.
“I have said no pensioner must not earn on that day.”
Mvulane told Scopa yesterday that while they would be submitting progress reports to the court they would also be negotiating an entirely new contract with CPS.
She was forced to admit that until a contract is in place there was no system for the payment of grants on April 1.
Dlamini, however, told her press conference that the “government will, through Sassa, continue on its constitutional mandate to administer and pay social grants after March 2017”.
Responding to a letter read out in the committee, in which the National Treasury had stated it would not allow the extension of the contract because it would appear to defy the judicial system and because the problem seemed to be a “self-created emergency”, Mvulane said “half of it we can blame on Sassa, the other half we cannot blame it on Sassa”.
Pushed by the DA’s Tim Brauteseth to comment on what could not be blamed on Sassa, Mvulane said “the process only started quite late”, causing several MPs to murmur “you’ve had three years”.
IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa said “At such a time of crisis, whether the CEO is sick or suspended, the minister should be here. We need practical clarity.” — TMG
I agree Minister Bathabile Dlamini,, just ignore these people. They can wait for their grants for ever