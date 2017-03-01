Jobless graduates call for stipend from Bhisho #HireAGraduate

Unemployed graduates in the Eastern Cape have called on government to give each unemployed graduate a monthly stipend of R3000 to assist with job seeking.
Hundreds of unemployed graduates marched to the Premier’s Office to demand jobs.
The march was a continuation of the series of flash mobs staged by the #HireAGraduate movement last week.
The members handed over a memorandum of demands to the premier Phumulo Masualle.
Instead of walking to government looking for a handout. They should have studied something other than a political science or B A in uselessness and walk to companies and try get a job. They could waiter etc untill they find a real job like everyone else including me. Gov already pays too much to educate people who should have gone to trade schools.
I agree with you on one thing, Higher education should focus on skills development not certification in academic degrees. The issue now is that those low skilled jobs (i.e.cashiers,waiters etc) employers prefer to employ illegal immigrants and exploit them to maximize on profit so please don’t be high headed as if you have all the solutions.
An open letter to Daily Dispatch journalist Aretha Linden
Dear Miss Linden,
It is very disappointing the way you portrayed our #HireAGraduate march that we held at Bisho. Its very disappointing that our own local news platform frame us as people who look for grants from our government. As a true journalist, that knows how media can swing the people’s thinking prejudices you should have known putting the recommendation of seeking R3000 to help with our application processes as the article headline will shift the focus from our demands, especially in this troubling province that we living in. Also, you should know very well that the headline can positively/negatively affect the content of the article. We have many burning issues in our demands that could grab attention from the public. I don’t know what made you to select “seeking help of R3000 from government” amongst them all. I would like to advise you not to focus on selling the paper for your own benefit, but focus on playing your role of being socially responsible to the Eastern Cape community that you serve. Meaning, you must focus on disseminating news with the intention of getting to the roots of the problem and seeking possible solutions from the public not “ukusenza intlekisa ebantwini”.
Ozithobileyo
Unemployed but qualified media content analyst (HireAGraduate activist)