Jobless graduates call for stipend from Bhisho #HireAGraduate

Unemployed graduates in the Eastern Cape have called on government to give each unemployed graduate a monthly stipend of R3000 to assist with job seeking.

Hundreds of unemployed graduates marched to the Premier’s Office to demand jobs.

The march was a continuation of the series of flash mobs staged by the #HireAGraduate movement last week.

The members handed over a memorandum of demands to the premier Phumulo Masualle.