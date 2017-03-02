Jobless graduates hand demands to premier after march to Bhisho

Unemployed graduates in the Eastern Cape have called on government to give each unemployed graduate a monthly stipend of R3000 to assist them with job seeking.

Hundreds of unemployed graduates yesterday marched to the premier’s office in Bhisho to demand jobs. The march was a continuation of a series of flash mobs staged by the #HireAGraduate movement last week.

Clad in graduation attire, the unemployed graduates gathered at the Bhisho Stadium and marched to the premier’s office.

Holding placards with messages such as: “Nepotism must fall” and “Down with sex for jobs”, the graduates walked peacefully to the premier’s office chanting revolutionary songs such as Senzenina meaning “What have we done to deserve this”.

The marchers were led by police vehicles and traffic officers.

The graduates were met by police at the gates of the premier’s office and had to wait for almost two hours for the premier, who was said to be delayed in a meeting.

Undeterred by the scorching heat and hunger, the graduates addressed the premier and handed over their memorandum of demands.

Reading their memorandum, chairwoman of the movement Siphamandla Kashe said job hunting was an expensive process.

“We have to pay for transport, make photocopies, fax, e-mail and buy envelopes. For someone who is unemployed job hunting becomes expensive,” said Kashe.

The movement also called for an end to nepotism by government officials and proposed that the retirement age be moved to 50 years for voluntary retirement, 55 for compulsory retirement and 60 years for late retirement.

“We have observed people hiring unqualified family members,” said Kashe.

Other demands included an end to “exploitation” of government interns and an end to the “exaggeration” of government job requirements.

The movement demanded that unfilled public sector posts such as social workers and teachers be filled, and that a graduate hub service centre to be built.

“We demand the same funding given to Coega and the Industrial Development Zone (IDZ) be given to this hub after its establishment.”

Among the marchers were two friends, Khunjuzwa Matyoyi and Antanna Gola, who both went back to university in their 40s.

“We thought education was the key, but clearly it is not.

“We cannot even encourage our kids to study because they have seen education has done nothing for us,” they said.

Accepting the memorandum, premier Phumulo Masualle’s apology for being late was met by murmurs from crowd members expressing their thirst and hunger.

Masualle said the government would go through the memorandum in detail and see what was workable.

“I’m sure that action to address this problem will be taken before the cut-off date for response,” said Masualle.

The movement gave Masualle until March22 to respond. — arethal@dispatch.co.za