Ex-Kowie man jailed in UAE

A Port Alfred man and his Ukrainian fiancée have been jailed in Abu Dhabi for more than a month after it was found they were expecting their first child out of wedlock.

After Iryna Nohai, 26, complained of severe stomach cramps, Emlyn Culverwell, 27, took her to Medeor Medical Centre on January 29 where police authorities were called when they could not produce a marriage certificate.

The couple, who had been dating for two-and-a-half years, were arrested.

Being unmarried and pregnant is an offence according to Sharia law, applicable in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which could result in indefinite imprisonment or deportation.

