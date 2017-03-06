Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini’s spokesman Lumka Oliphant was kicked off a radio show for refusing to answer questions about the social grants crisis in English.

Talk Radio 702 (http://www.702.co.za/) morning show host Xolani Gwala introduced Oliphant to listeners but she elected to answer his questions in isiZulu.

This‚ initially‚ appeared to frustrate the talk show host who asked: “Just for the benefit of all my listeners could you please just respond in English.”

“People want to know‚ will the grants be paid‚” he said before she continued speaking in isiZulu.

“If you don’t want to talk I’m sorry‚ I’m going to have to move on because you clearly don’t want to do this and you are determined to disrespect the medium‚” he added‚ ending the call.

Dlamini lost her cool after being asked a series of probing questions by a journalist at a press briefing on Sunday.

Many people reacted to the radio conversation on social media‚ with some suggesting that Oliphant should have been allowed to speak in isiZulu while her comments were translated into English.

Ending the conversation allowed the spokesman to avoid being held accountable‚ they argued.

Talk show host Redi Tlhabi? tweeted: “Argument about status of African languages is pertinent but that some REALLY think Lumka’s intention was to promote African languages? Ja ne”